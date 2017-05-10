Man Wanted In Crash That Critically Injured FHP Trooper Surrenders To Authorities

May 10, 2017 4:44 PM By Peter D'Oench
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities have made an arrest in a crash that left a Florida Highway Patrol trooper critically injured.

Hugo Olivares turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old has been under investigation ever since the accident in mid-March that  nearly took the life of FHP Trooper Carlos Rosario.

Rosario, a 12-year veteran of the force, was nearly killed when he was struck at 9:30 a.m. on the Dolphin Expressway.

He had been outside his car on the shoulder conducting a traffic stop on the westbound lanes near NW 107th Avenue.

FHP said Olivares was texting while driving and traveling 70 mph in a 55-mph zone when he lost control and hit Rosario.

Rosario was knocked in to the air from the impact and received multiple fractures in both legs and now has permanent rods in them.

He has been treated ever seen since at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he received a visit in March from Florida Gov. Rick Scott and an outpouring of support from those in law enforcement.

“They are the guardians of the community and when our guardians go down we are all affected by it,” PBA President John Rivera said.

FHP said Rosario was part of a detail involved with curbing speeding on St. Patrick’s Day.

Olivares is charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury and reckless driving with damage to property.

He is being held on $6,000 bond.

