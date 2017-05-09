Teen Accused Of Throwing Woman In Pool Faces Judge, Mother By His Side

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A video of a 68-year-old woman thrown into a pool after complaining about loud music is hard to watch but the teen accused of doing it faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Video shows the 16-year-old pick up the 68-year-old woman and they both fall to the ground. He then he drags her to the pool and tosses her in – all while a crowd cheers him on.

That 16-year-old is identified as Leon Balfour Joseph and he looked very different in court on Tuesday dressed in a suit with his mother by his side.

“He seems to be very remorseful for the situation. I think he looks forward to the opportunity to address the individual face to face and personally apologize for the incident that’s taken place. He’s a good kid and I think time will show that,” said Attorney Paul Molle.

Balfour turned himself in Monday evening. It was his mom who arranged it, along with the family attorney.

“His family is a good family. They believe in accountability and responsibility. When the incident came to light, she made every effort to cooperate every way possible as to her child. She turned him in yesterday, surrendered him,” said Molle.

The judge ordered the Coral Springs High School junior to be kept in home detention for the next three weeks. He can only go to school, church and can travel with his basketball team.

“You know what, he’s not going to do this to anybody else,” said Nancy James – the woman who was tossed in the pool.

James is a board member at the Player’s Club Townhomes in North Lauderdale. She said this all happened Saturday when the music at an unauthorized social media pool party got too loud. She walked to the pool with her dogs to ask them to turn down the music.

That’s where it all went wrong. As she was grabbed, you could see her leashed dogs and one was nearly dragged into the water with her. She was grateful, though, in all the chaos a couple of kids stayed behind.

“Nice kids that live here. They helped me find my dogs,” said James.