Spencer On Marlins: “We Will Know Who Will Be The Next Owner In The Next 10 Days”

Miami Herald Miami Marlins beat writer, Clark Spencer joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his article on Jeffrey Loria mentally checking out. They also debate whether Loria get an unfair rap as Marlins owner and what the hold-up is regarding the Derek Jeter/Jeb Bush purchase of the Marlins.

On Loria’s absence from home games- “He’s attended very few games, I think it’s because it’s not a matter of if on the sale of the team, but when.”

On the Marlins next owner- “I think we will know who will be the next owner in the next 10 days. I think the league would prefer a local owner i.e Jeb Bush.”

On Loria’s tenure as owner- “It was like a rollercoaster ride. They never really seemed to have a constant and consistent plan. The payrolls were up and down. And I think that was the hard part to swallow because you never knew what they were going to do.”

On Miami’s challenges moving forward- “Just because you get a new owner, doesn’t necessarily mean they are going to start winning. Whoever the new owner is, is going to have a lot of work to do.”

On the sale of the Marlins- “I was told that Jeter and Bush have the money now. So does the Romney group.”

