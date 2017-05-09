WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Special Election Will Be Held To Fill Artiles’ Seat

May 9, 2017 6:04 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A special election will be held this summer to fill former state Senator Frank Artiles’ seat.

Artiles resigned last month after he was heard making racist and sexist remarks to other state senators at a private club in Tallahassee.

Former state Sen. Alex Diaz de la Portilla has entered the race for Artiles seat. Also planning to run for the Senate District 40 seat is state Rep. Daisy Baez, D-Coral Gables.

A primary will take place July 25th in his southwest Miami-Dade district. The general election will follow on September 26th.

