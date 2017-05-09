Local Lawmakers React To President Trump’s Decision To Fire FBI Director

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – FBI Director James Comey’s termination has shocked the political world, and local lawmakers are chiming in on President Donald Trump’s decision.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson released a short, one sentence statement.

“Now it is more clear than ever that we need an independent commission to get to the truth of Russia’s interference with our election.”

His Republican counterpart, Sen. Marco Rubio, told CNN’s Manu Raju he learned through breaking news alerts.

Rubio, who is on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he had confidence in Comey.

However, the Florida senator wasn’t ready to discuss a special prosecutor for the case.

“I need to learn more about the circumstances behind it,” he told Raju.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo on the other hand said he’s ready for Congress to investigate.

“Today’s extraordinary decision raises many questions all of which must be answered. Congress and the American people need a transparent explanation as to how this decision was reached and why it was executed at this time. It is critical that the FBI can continue all of its pending work with independence and integrity – especially the investigation into the Russian government’s efforts to influence our last election and undermine American democracy. Today I reiterate the need for Congress to establish a Select Committee with full investigatory powers to thoroughly examine this matter.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who said there is no doubt a special prosecutor must be appointed, was extremely critical of the president.

“This is a dark day for justice in America. The conduct of FBI Director James Comey before the 2016 Election was certainly disturbing, and undoubtedly deserved criticism and scrutiny. But the reasoning and timing behind this firing is absolutely preposterous and unbelievable. It smacks of a Nixon-esque cover up of President Trump’s Kremlin ties. And with this egregious political power play, there is now no question that a special prosecutor is needed, because Americans absolutely deserve an open, independent investigation into Trump’s Russian connections.”

Congresswoman Lois Frankel also released a statement calling for an investigation.

“I am no fan of Director Comey, but I’m deeply disturbed by President Trump’s decision to fire the man who is investigating him. This just goes to show that it’s now more important than ever to appoint an independent prosecutor to investigate Russian interference in our presidential election, and possible Russian coordination with the Trump campaign.”

Comey’s dismissal came after he apparently misspoke during testimony about Clinton’s emails last week.

President Trump wrote a letter directly to Comey, informing him of his decision.

In the letter, Trump said that he had agreed with Sessions and Rosenstein’s recommendations to terminate him.

It remains unclear exactly why the president fired Comey.