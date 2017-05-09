Publix Recalls Artichoke/Spinach Dip Over Glass Fragments

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix Supermarkets has recalled their Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip because it may contain small glass fragments.
The recall is for 16 oz. packages of artichoke and spinach dip which were sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee. It’s found in the refrigerated cases in the deli area.
If you have some in the fridge, check for the UPC of 000-41415-15961 and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, which is printed on the lid of the container.
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous. “We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”
Customers with additional questions can contact the company at 1-800-242-1227 or visit their website at http://www.publix.com.