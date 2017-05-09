Obama: I Don’t Believe This Planet Is Condemned To Rising Temperatures

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former President Barack Obama stole the show at a food security convention in Italy – his first overseas appearance since leaving office.

A sold out crowd in Milan cheered as the former president stepped on stage and showed he can still command a room.

Obama joked that he forgot his tie before giving the keynote speech at a summit about food security and climate change.

“I do not believe that any part of the world has to be condemned to perpetual poverty and hunger and I do not believe that this planet is condemned to ever rising temperatures,” said Obama.

Obama said he worked for eight years to combat climate change and praised the Paris Climate Accord that 75 nations signed last year.

President Trump’s administration is considering pulling out of the landmark deal which requires countries to slash their greenhouse gas emissions to keep global temperatures from rising to catastrophic levels.

After his speech, the former president sat down for a more casual conversation about life after the White House.

“I’ve been fighting Michelle to get more closet space…I’ve been trying to figure out how the coffeemaker works,” said Obama.

While in Milan, the former president made a few tourist stops too and promised to have his whole family back soon.

Tickets to attend the Milan event were on sale for 850 euro (926 USD) each and sold out within days.