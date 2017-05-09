High School Teen Credited With Helping To Save Officer’s Life

May 9, 2017 11:29 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high school student is being recognized her actions which helped save the life of Miami-Dade police Major Ricky Carter who was involved in a motorcycle accident over the weekend.

Thalia Rodriguez, a senior enrolled in Westland Hialeah High’s Health Science magnet program, is taking a First Responder and EKG course.

Sunday morning she was on her way to a Hialeah fire station to do a ride along with firefighters when she came upon Carter’s accident scene.

The officer, who was off-duty, was heading south on I-75 when his motorcycle struck a guardrail near the Miami Gardens Drive exit ramp. Officials believe Carter, a 21-year veteran of the force, was participating in a fundraising event called Cops Ride for Kids, headed to Islamorada, raising money for surviving children of fallen officers.

Being the first person on the scene, Rodriguez jumped into action to help, including applying a tourniquet to one of Carter’s legs.

Carter was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One of the fire department’s first responders to arrive after Rodriguez called her instructor to say if it hadn’t been for her quick actions Carter may have died.

On Monday, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho surprised Rodriguez with a “Superintendent Certificate of Achievement” in recognition of her quick thinking response and life-saving CPR skills.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade police held a blood drive in honor of Carter and Officer Carlos Gomez who was also injured in a crash early Monday morning. Carter and Officer Gomez both remain in critical condition.

