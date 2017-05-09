Häagen-Dazs Is All Abuzz Over Free Cone Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here’s something that’ll sweeten up this Tuesday.

Stop by a Häagen-Dazs store between 4 and 8 pm for a free scoop of ice cream or sorbet. The free, kiddie-size scoops will be served in a cup, sugar cone or cake cone and are limited to one per person.

The company wants to use the occasion to help save the bees. They said in exchange for the free treat, they’re asking customers to plant wildflowers native to their region to help keep bees buzzing.

This year we're dedicating Free Cone Day to some of our hardest workers – the honey bees. https://t.co/mudlaYGHo0 pic.twitter.com/BnRBknGPYt — Häagen-Dazs (@HaagenDazs_US) April 30, 2017

“Free Cone Day is our favorite day of the year because we can take time to thank our loyal fans,” said Adam Hanson, president and general manager of the Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Co., in a company release. “This year, we want to take it a step further and call attention to the bees who also support us year-round in a much different way.” The company says that bees play a critical role in producing ingredients used in more than a third of its ice cream flavors. “Without bees, many of our indulgent flavors would disappear from our shops, including Vanilla Swiss Almond, Strawberry and Rocky Road,” Hanson said in the release.

Find participating locations here. Learn more about Free Cone Day and how you can help the bees here.