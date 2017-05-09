Davie Masseur Accused Of Inappropriate Session With Teen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A masseur in Davie is under arrest for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with a 17-year-old client during a session.

Davie Police arrested 29-year-old Orlay Palacio on Monday on a charge of lewd or lascivious conduct.

According to his arrest report, the teen went to a business called Massage and Stretch located at 4633 S University Drive where Palacio who is also the owner attended to her.

During the massage on May 3rd, the victim told police, he touched her inappropriately.

“Palacio would periodically touch her vagina and remove his hand like it was an accident,” the arrest report states.

At one point during the massage, the victim stated, Palacio began massaging her breasts and touching her nipple in a “sexual manner” before digitally penetrating her and attempting to give her oral sex.

The victim says it did not stop there. According to the police report, “He then grabbed the victims hand and placed it on his exposed penis. The victim stated a short time later he ejaculated on her leg.”

Following the alleged incident, the victim reported it and was able to identify Palacio as the person in the room with her.

The victim told police that “at no time did she allow Palacio to perform any type of sexual activity with her. She stated that she did not tell him to stop because she was alone and afraid,” according to the police report.

Detectives later showed up to the massage business and took him into custody. Investigators say Palacio refused to answer questions and asked for an attorney.