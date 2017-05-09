Chaos Erupts At Ft. Lauderdale’s Airport After Spirit Cancels Flights

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Chaos erupted at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday after Spirit Airlines was forced to cancel nine flights due to a pilot dispute.

Cell phone video captured stranded Spirit passengers screaming, pushing and shoving Broward Sheriff’s deputies who were trying to restrain the crowd and keep everything under control.

Another video showed sheriff’s deputies lined up behind the Spirit Airlines ticket counter as customer service reps dealt with irate passengers.

According to the airline, the flight cancellations were the result of a legal showdown involving contract negotiations between Spirit and the Airline Pilots Association.

Monday evening Spirit Airlines issued a statement saying because of the “unlawful slowdowns” they filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) – members of Master Executive Council – for “unlawful job action by Spirit pilots.”

“We are shocked and saddened to see the videos of what took place at Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport this evening. This is a result of unlawful labor activity by some Spirit pilots designed to disrupt Spirit operations for our customers, by canceling multiple flights across our network. These pilots have put their quest for a new contract ahead of getting customers to their destinations and the safety of their fellow Spirit Team Members.”

Spirit said this is about labor negotiations and unfortunately their passengers are caught in the middle. The airline is working to accommodate the hundreds of passengers impacted Monday night – like Tygear Kelly

“It was chaotic. It was packed, this whole area was full of people,” said Kelly. “I had to rebook my flight and everything. I missed my flight, I had to go back to the hotel where I was staying and I’m back here now to go back to New York.”

As of Tuesday morning, only one flight had been canceled.

If you have a flight, we suggest you call ahead.