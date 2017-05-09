Caught On Video: Kangaroo Attacks Girl At Zoo

May 9, 2017 10:46 AM
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (CBSMiami) – A complaint has been filed against Harmony Park Safari in Alabama, after a kangaroo grabbed and bit a 9-year-old girl on Saturday, an incident that was captured on video.

The United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed the complaint. The USDA regulates zoos and other animal exhibitors.

When Saturday’s incident took place, the kangaroo was behind a fence, but reached through the wire and grabs the girl’s head.

The girl is recovering.

The park has said that there are warning signs at its entrance. Many have also noted that the kangaroo enclosure is clearly labeled that the animal bites.

The mother of the girl attacked says her main concern is that she doesn’t feel staff responded adequately.

The USDA says two different complaints have been filed against Harmony Safari Park this year, including one regarding the kangaroo attack. Now the federal agency will review the complaints.

The spokesperson says as far as the kangaroo, their agency role is simply to determine the wellness of the animals exhibited. They do not determine what should happen to the animal.

The park has not commented.

