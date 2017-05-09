Ban On Electronics Larger Than Your Cell May Be Expanded

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Department of Homeland Security is considering expanding its list of countries where passengers have to check their electronics larger than a cell phone.

The current ban applies to people traveling from airports in eight Middle Eastern and North African airports. The expansion would apply to people flying out of Europe and the U.K.

U.S. officials began discussing an additional electronic ban following the laptop bombing of a Somali airliner last year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a statement saying, “We have not made any decisions on expanding the electronics ban; however, we are continuously assessing security directives based on intelligence and will make changes when necessary to keep travelers safe.”

Airlines are working with the government to discuss the issue but they have expressed concerns about the potential impact it could have on passengers especially business travelers.

“Eight hours, uninterrupted by phone, and be able to just be connected to your laptop to do what you need to do I think is a great option,” said business traveler Patty Canney.

Canney said she often uses flights to get work done but she adds that she would be willing to stow the laptop away.

“I would. I would. For safety, I would,” said Canney.

DHS officials will have another meeting with officials from the U.S. airlines later this week. A final decision on whether or not to expand the electronics ban could be coming in the next couple of weeks.