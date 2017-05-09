Baby Deer Rescued From Florida Keys Canal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida Fish and Wildlife officials rescued a baby Key Deer, found without his mom in the Florida Keys.
On Monday, wildlife officials rescued the fawn from a canal in Big Pine Key.
Officers searched the area to find the baby Key Deer’s mom but could not spot her.
They later released the fawn in the same area hoping the mother would come looking for it.
They gave coordinates of where they left the fawn to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer.
