Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast Recalled

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSMiami/AP) — There’s an important recall you need to know about if you make frozen pancakes, waffles or French toast.
A New Jersey-based food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast because they might be contaminated with Listeria.
Pinnacle Foods Inc. said the safety of its customers is its top priority and no illnesses have been reported. It says it initiated the recall when testing indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant environment.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can suffer fevers and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.
Pinnacle Foods says it’s working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the recall, which applies only to frozen products with “Best By” dates, not dry mixes or syrups.
Click here for exact Product UPC codes
Distributors and retailers are being notified so they can remove products from U.S. and Mexican store shelves.
