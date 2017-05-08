US Rep. Wants To Speed Up Lake Okeechobee Reservoir Project

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A billion dollar reservoir project could be on the way to help Florida’s biggest lake and the Everglades.
U.S. Congressman Brian Mast has unveiled a proposal that would speed up the completion of Everglades restoration projects, including a massive reservoir system south of Lake Okeechobee approved by the Florida Legislature this year.
The bill will be formally introduced Thursday and would expedite the ambitious plan by a top Florida Republican to build a $1.5 billion reservoir system on state land.
Mast’s bill would instruct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the federal timeline for reports that will ensure Everglades projects are finished on time.
Gov. Rick Scott confirmed last week he will sign the proposal into law, which is meant to divert harmful discharges from coastal communities.
The cost of the project would be split between the state and federal governments.
