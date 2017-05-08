US To Play Panama In World Cup Qualifier In Orlando

LIVE| Fmr. Atty. General Sally Yates Testifies In Senate's Russia Probe

May 8, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: FIFA World Cup, Orlando, USA Soccer

CHICAGO (CBSMiami/AP) — The 2018 FIFA World Cup isn’t too far away.

The U.S. will play its home World Cup qualifier against Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Oct 6.

The game, the next to last for the Americans in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, will be the first competitive match in the city for the United States.

The Americans play their last qualifier four days later at Trinidad and Tobago.

The U.S. Soccer Federation also said Monday that the Americans’ qualifier at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium on June 11 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. EDT).

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

