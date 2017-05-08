State Legislators Expected To Approve $83 Billion Spending Plan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida lawmakers are expected to wrap their extended session Monday when they sign off on a $83 billion budget spending plan for the upcoming year.
But it may not be a done deal.
The session was supposed to end last week, but legislative leaders didn’t reach an agreement on a new budget in time. State law requires the budget to be finished 72 hours before a final vote.
Legislators also are expected to vote for bills tied to the budget that make sweeping changes to public schools and Florida’s colleges and universities.
While the session is supposed to end Monday, legislators may have to come back. That’s because Gov. Rick Scott may veto the entire budget. He has criticized legislators for ignoring some of his top priorities.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment