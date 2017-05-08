Travelers Irate After Spirit Cancels 9 Flights; Airline Blames Pilots Association

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There was quite the commotion at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday after hundreds of passengers were stranded.
It turns out a legal showdown between Spirit Airlines and the pilots association is playing out not just in the courtroom but at FLL.
A total of nine flights were canceled.
Someone shared video on social media of the growing lines at the Spirit counter.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office was on hand to keep the peace as one deputy explained what travelers could do to make the process easier.
Spirit Airlines issued a statement saying they filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) – members of Master Executive Council – for “unlawful job action by Spirit pilots.”
Essentially, this is about labor negotiations. Spirit is claiming the pilots are refusing to fly to influence the outcome.
Caught in the middle: the passengers.
We are told the airline is working to accommodate them.
If you have a flight, we suggest you call ahead.