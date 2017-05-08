Professional Soccer Hopeful From Coral Gables Goes Missing In Hawaii

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami mother is desperate for information about her son, who went missing on a trip to Hawaii.

No one has heard from 22-year-old Bryan Ruiz-Unger since Friday.

On Friday, a mysterious emergency call was placed from his phone in Honolulu.

“I’m worried. He always responds to everyone’s calls,” his mother, Isabel Ruiz-Unger, told CBS4.

Bryan Ruiz-Unger graduated from Gulliver in 2012. He was captain of the soccer team and a regional champ. He also spent two years at San Jose State.

Recently, he was staying with a friend In California and going to tryouts, according to his mother.

“I’m worried he’s in a place he’s never been. The phone could have been stolen, his laptop too. He could have run into the wrong people. You never know,” his mother said.

It’s been the 22-year-old’s dream since he was a child to play professional soccer.

His mom said he tried out in Las Vegas recently and didn’t make the cut.

“It was a blow,” she conceded.

Right now, the family is trying to get the word out on his disappearance, putting a poster on social media and asking for the public’s help.

“I’m trying to stay positive. So much goes through your mind, but you have to put it out of your mind. You have to function,” his mother said.

Bryan Ruiz-Unger’s brother, who lives in Washington State, and their father, a Miami pediatrician, are headed to Hawaii to try to figure out what happened to him.