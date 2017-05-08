Let’s Get WELLfluent: Not Smart to Rely on Dumbbells Alone

(Photo courtesy: AvMed)

Feeling weighted down? You might need more than regular visits to the gym to cure what ails you.

Most people think of health only in terms of physical wellness, but there are many more components that make up a person’s total well-being, or lack thereof.

According to University of California, there are seven slices to the pie of overall health. They are:

Social Wellness; the ability to relate to and positively connect with other people. Emotional Wellness; the ability to understand our own feelings and cope with challenges. Spiritual Wellness; the ability to establish peace and harmony in our lives. Environmental Wellness; recognition of our own responsibility to make a positive impact on the quality of the air, water and land that surrounds us. Occupational Wellness; the ability to get personal fulfillment from our jobs or our chosen career fields while still maintaining balance in our lives. Intellectual Wellness; a willingness to open our minds to new ideas and experiences that can be applied to community betterment. Physical Wellness; maintaining a quality of life that allows us to get through our daily activities without undue fatigue or physical stress.

Each of the seven falls into one of three main categories as defined by the World Health Organization, and although high marks in all seven are not necessary for a person to be considered “healthy,” people interested in improving their overall state of wellness should explore improving any of the categories in which they consider themselves deficient.

If there were to be an eighth slice to that pie, it might be “recognition that our behaviors have a significant impact on our wellness.” Just as people can improve other circumstances in their lives through hard work and education, with an understanding of the principals above, they can also improve their overall health.

Reference: University of California, Riverside

Let’s Get WELLfluent™ is part of AvMed’s drive to inspire focus on a different kind of riches; those fueled by health and happiness of the mind, body and soul. With headquarters in Miami and offices in every major metropolitan area of the only state we have served in our near-50-year history, AvMed’s health plans seek to transform lives to create a WELLfluent world. To learn more, follow AvMed on Facebook.

Above content provided by AvMed.