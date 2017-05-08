BSO Searching For Man Captured On Video Throwing Woman Into Pool

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman who wanted the music turned down at a pool party instead got ambushed and thrown into the water.

A teen who attended the party on Saturday told CBS4’s Carey Codd she did not think this was the appropriate way to handle this situation.

Cellphone video captured a group of young people reacting to a woman who entered a pool complex at the Players Place Townhouse in North Lauderdale.

The woman in her 60s appears to be trying to stop a party. At that point someone is heard screaming “throw her in.”

Seconds later, as the crowd ganged up on the victim, a man in a red shirt picked that woman up.

He appeared to slip on the wet ground and slammed the woman to the ground. Then he picked her up again and threw her and one of her dogs into the pool.

Once they fell in, the crowd ran away.

The video showed up on Twitter and has received thousands of retweets and an overwhelming number of comments, mostly from people sickened by the way this woman was treated.

“I don’t think he meant to her. I think he wanted to spook her or something,” said a teen who attended the party.

The teen, who did not want to be identified, said the party was for students to blow off steam before exams and testing this week.

“The pool was packed, yes. But it wasn’t like anyone were doing drugs. Nobody was really doing anything. We were all just in the pool having fun,” she said.

This teen said there were voices in the crowd telling people not to pick up the woman.

She wishes someone had turned down the music and listened to what the victim had to say.

Instead, chaos.

“Everybody was shocked by what had happened, so everyone took off running. People were in their car and they tried to leave before the police had came,” the student explained.

Police on scene requested an ambulance for the victim. She suffered a couple of bruises and is expected to be OK.

According to the BSO report, the victim is the treasurer at the community and oversees the pool, tennis courts and other areas of the complex.

If you know the person who picked up the woman and injured her, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

It appears he’ll be charged with battery.