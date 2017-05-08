Miami Police Officer Injured In Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police officer was injured in a crash early Monday morning.
Just before 4:30 a.m., the officer was heading south on NW 2nd Avenue in response to an emergency call when he collided with another car at the intersection of NW 29th Street.
The officer’s patrol cruiser hit a pole and slammed into a plumbing supply business.
The injured officer, who was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
The other driver was also taken to the hospital where he was listed as stable.
