Miami-Dade Police Department Holds Blood Drive For Officer Involved In Motorcycle Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is putting together a blood drive for an officer that was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday.
Maj. Ricky Carter, a 21-year veteran working for the Northside District, remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Carter was participating in a fundraising event called Cops Ride for Kids, headed to Islamorada, raising money for surviving children of fallen officers.
While traveling in the southbound lanes of I-75, near the on-ramp for the Miami Gardens Drive exit, Carter lost control of his motorcycle “for unknown reasons” and ran into the guardrail, according to authorities.
“The family, and all of us in the Miami-Dade family, would like to please pray for him and his family for the best possible outcome,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz.
MDPD will be holding the blood drive in four locations on Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Anyone looking to make a donation can go to one of the following locations: Jackson Memorial Hospital, Northside District Station, Miami-Dade Police Headquarters and Kendall District Station.
Miami-Dade Police released the following statement early Sunday afternoon.
“The entire Miami-Dade Police Department is keeping Major Ricky Carter in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We ask that he and his family be given the privacy they need throughout this critical stage. Additional information including how you may be able to help will be provided as early as tomorrow.”
Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.