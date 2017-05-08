Miami-Dade Police Department Holds Blood Drive For Officer Involved In Motorcycle Crash

May 8, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade Police Department, Officer Involved Crash, Ricky Carter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is putting together a blood drive for an officer that was involved in a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

Maj. Ricky Carter, a 21-year veteran working for the Northside District, remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Carter was participating in a fundraising event called Cops Ride for Kids, headed to Islamorada, raising money for surviving children of fallen officers.

While traveling in the southbound lanes of I-75, near the on-ramp for the Miami Gardens Drive exit, Carter lost control of his motorcycle “for unknown reasons” and ran into the guardrail, according to authorities.

“The family, and all of us in the Miami-Dade family, would like to please pray for him and his family for the best possible outcome,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz.

MDPD will be holding the blood drive in four locations on Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone looking to make a donation can go to one of the following locations: Jackson Memorial Hospital, Northside District Station, Miami-Dade Police Headquarters and Kendall District Station.

Miami-Dade Police released the following statement early Sunday afternoon.

“The entire Miami-Dade Police Department is keeping Major Ricky Carter in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We ask that he and his family be given the privacy they need throughout this critical stage. Additional information including how you may be able to help will be provided as early as tomorrow.”

Miami-Dade Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch