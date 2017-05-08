Lauren List: Snacks To Avoid Before Bed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Did you get enough sleep last night? Probably not!
For me, lack of sleep can be attributed to my strange work schedule and my very active toddler. But for others, your diet may be to blame for keeping you up at night.
Who am I kidding? My diet is probably to blame, too!
Some doctors say you should not eat anything three hours before bedtime, but if you must munch on something, today’s Lauren’s List breaks down the snacks to avoid before bed, according to Men’s Health.
- Chocolate: You may want to skip that chocolatey dessert before you snuggle up for the night. The sweet stuff can also be a source of hidden caffeine. Experts say even a little caffeine can disturb or stop the sleep-inducing chemical processes happening in your brain and body before you hit the hay.
- Fatty Foods: While fatty foods may be good for helping you stay full between meals, the amount of time it takes to digest them could affect your sleep. Nutritionists say you should steer clear of milk, yogurt, avocado, nuts, ice cream, butter and cheese before bed. Sorry, no more leftover pizza in the middle of the night for you!
- Acidic Foods: Many people may suffer from acid reflux and not even know it. And lying down makes the problem worse. So eating anything too spicy or tomato-based (I’m looking at you again pizza) is a bad idea before bed.
- Alcohol: You may think a few glasses of wine before bed will help relax you into a Zen-like state. And while yes, it’s true, alcohol helps you fall asleep, it doesn’t help you stay asleep. Scientists say alcohol disturbs normal sleep rhythms, preventing deep, restorative sleep. So you may want to skip the night-cap if bedtime is less than an hour or two away.
What foods do you avoid before bed? Tell me on Facebook or Twitter.
If you have an idea for a future “Lauren’s List”, email me at lpastrana@cbs.com.