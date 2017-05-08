Jets Receiver Robby Anderson Arrested In Miami, Charged With Felony

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested over the weekend while attending an event in Miami.
Anderson, who went to South Plantation High School and has a permanent address in Davie, was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence on Sunday night.
According to the arrest report, Anderson was asked to leave the event and then got into a fight with security.
After refusing to leave and being told to sit down, Anderson tensed his body and pushed a police officer.
He continued to fight with police while on the ground until he was subsequently arrested.
Anderson was also cited for obstructing a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 15th.
A rookie last season, Anderson caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets.
“We are aware of the situation,” a Jets spokesman said in a statement. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”