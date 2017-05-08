WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Jets Receiver Robby Anderson Arrested In Miami, Charged With Felony

May 8, 2017 11:43 AM By David Dwork
Filed Under: New York Jets, NFL Player Arrested, Robby Anderson

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested over the weekend while attending an event in Miami.

Anderson, who went to South Plantation High School and has a permanent address in Davie, was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence on Sunday night.

According to the arrest report, Anderson was asked to leave the event and then got into a fight with security.

After refusing to leave and being told to sit down, Anderson tensed his body and pushed a police officer.

He continued to fight with police while on the ground until he was subsequently arrested.

Anderson was also cited for obstructing a police officer.  He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 15th.

A rookie last season, Anderson caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets.

“We are aware of the situation,” a Jets spokesman said in a statement. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”

More from David Dwork
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch