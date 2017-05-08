Miami’s Frost Museum Officially Opens To The Public

May 8, 2017 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Frost Museum, Good News, Miami, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is now officially open to the public.

Local leaders including Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez joined in the opening day festivities of cutting the ribbon.

“Today, Miami is the science capital of our nation,”  said Dr. Richard Kurin with the Smithsonian Institute during the opening ceremony.

There’s lots of excitement about what will be one of the most sophisticated science and technology museums in the nation.

Focus On South Florida: Frost Museum of Science

The 25,000-square-foot facility is comprised of four buildings, combining a planetarium, an aquarium and science museum all on one campus, both inside and out.

The “Vista Level” of the museum is meant to show all of the ecosystems in Florida. It’s got a 500,000 gallon gulfstream aquarium that spans three levels with devil rays and sand sharks.

“We hope that folks takeaway  from this experience a better understanding and passion for the environment, the sharks, the fish the birds – all of it,” said Andy Dehart, vice president of Animal Husbandry.

After Financial Setback, $305M Miami Science Museum Rises In ‘305’

Inside, the “River of Grass” is an interactive experience that will bring out the child in all of us. It’s state-of-the-art light and sound technology where explorers go inside the Everglades, while baby alligators chase you, animals spot you and mosquitoes trouble you.

In the “Seeing Exhibit,” among many things, real robots are programmed to see the subject and actually draw their face from memory, not from a picture.

The 250-seat, cutting-edge Planetarium transports visitors to another world. It features a 16 million color visual system, using six projectors and surround sound to create a 360 degree view for all guests.

“This is just the beginning. We are going to open many new exhibits in the coming weeks and continually bring in new things as well. This is just the start” said Frost Museum President Frank Steslow.

Click here to learn more about the museum.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch