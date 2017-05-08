Putnam: Florida In The Middle Of ‘Worst Wildfire Season In Years’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than 2,000 wildfires have burned over 150,000 acres in Florida this year during what is considered one of the worst wildfire seasons.
As of Monday, there were nearly 125 active wildfires burning in the state, according to the Florida Forest Service.
“Florida is in the middle of its worst wildfire season in years – with no end in sight,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam.
Governor Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency in the state last month as even warmer and drier conditions are expected in the coming months. This as May is considered one of the driest months of the year in the state.
Floridians in the line of fire are asked to take precautions.
“With such an active wildfire season and much of Florida experiencing significant drought conditions, residents and visitors should take every precaution to help prevent wildfire,” said Putnam.
To prevent the spread of a wildfire and damage to your home, try to create a 30 feet ‘defensible space’ around the home. To do this:
- Start with allowing 3 feet around the home to be free of tall, fire-prone plants.
- Opt for low growing, fire resistant plans and use mulches like rocks or chunky bark.
- Space out the plants so that none are placed right under a window or vents leading into the home.
Click here for more fire preparedness tips or click here to a see a map of the current wildfires burning in Florida.