Several Hurt When Car Plows Into Dunkin Donuts

May 8, 2017 12:08 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people were hurt after a driver accidentally plowed into a Dunkin Donuts.

The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday when a woman in a white Honda crashed through the glass door.

Chopper 4 over the scene spotted the car completely inside the store in the 83rd block of W Flagler Street.

A woman who was in the car, said her friend was trying to park and hit the wrong pedal.

“I think she was trying to back up and instead of putting it in reverse she put it in drive,” said “Liz”. “She was trying to get into the parking spot correctly and instead of putting it in reverse she put it in drive.”

The car then shot forward and ended up in the dining section of the restaurant.

Dunkin Donuts server Marilyn Baretto said she got cut on her hand.

“By the time I looked up the car was inside. I heard the smashing of the glass, thank God we’re alive,” she said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated six people, two ended up being taken to the hospital. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

