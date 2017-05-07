Marlins Hope To Avoid Sweep Against Surging Mets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

QUEENS (CBSMiami/SportsDirect) – Things have not been going well for the Miami Marlins in recent weeks, but their opponent is proof that things can turn around quickly.

The New York Mets spent the better part of April frustrated about their inability to score runs before watching the bats explode over the last 10 days.

The Mets will try to keep the hits coming and polish off a three-game sweep when they host Miami in the series finale on Sunday.

New York pounded out a total of 19 runs in the first two games of the series and scored at least five in each of its last nine contests – seven or more in all five games since the calendar turned to May.

The Mets pushed across five runs in the first inning on Saturday en route to an 11-3 triumph and are being led by 24-year-old budding star Michael Conforto, who is 13-for-33 with 12 RBIs, eight runs scored and seven walks in the last eight games.

Trying to slow Conforto and the New York attack on Sunday will be right-hander Jose Urena, who is opposing struggling Mets righty Matt Harvey.

The Marlins dropped nine of their last 11 and watched the pitching staff surrender an average of 7.5 runs in the last four contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (0-0, 2.35 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (2-2, 5.14)

Urena is moving from the bullpen to take the rotation spot vacated by Edinson Volquez (thumb) and will make his 22nd career start on Sunday.

Urena went 4-13 with a 5.33 ERA in those first 21 starts while yielding 12 home runs in 109 2/3 innings.

The Dominican Republic native is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA in seven career games – three starts – against New York, including a pair of relief appearances last month.

Harvey allowed three or fewer runs in each of his first four starts but fell off the pace while posting losses in the last two turns.

The Connecticut native started against the Atlanta Braves in each of the last two outings and was lit up for a total of 12 runs on 13 hits and eight walks in 9 2/3 innings.

Harvey fared better against Miami on April 16, surrendering two runs – one earned – and seven hits in six innings without factoring in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday’s game with an injured left thumb and will undergo an MRI on Sunday after x-rays came back negative. Miami CF Christian Yelich (hamstring) sat out on Saturday but could return for the series finale. New York RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) will not throw a baseball for at least six weeks.

