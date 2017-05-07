Isaac Asiata: “I Have To Keep Evolving And Keep Progressing”

Miami Dolphins 5th round draft pick Isaac Asiata joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss draft night and joining the Miami Dolphins. They also talk about what it takes to play offensive line and what he hopes to accomplish during his rookie season.
On playing right or left guard- “I just want to learn both so I can be a more flexible asset.”
On playing OL- “You’ve got to be smart and you’ve got to be physical.”
On transitioning from college to the NFL- “I have to keep evolving and keep progressing.”
