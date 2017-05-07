Family Displaced After Fire Erupts Inside Miramar Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Miramar Fire responded to a residential fire early Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames shooting out of the windows and determined it was a very serious fire.
Priority became protecting the adjacent homes while attacking the fire before it spread.
The interior of the home suffered extensive damage but the occupants, two adults and two children, are safe.
The family had two pet cats that have yet to be located. Firefighters are hoping they were able to escape, which often is the case.
Miramar Fire and the Red Cross is working with the family to find them a place to stay.
