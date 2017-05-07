At 39, Macron Becomes France’s Youngest President

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARIS (CBSMiami/AP) — Thousands of supporters of French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron let out a cheer when national television called the presidential election in his favor.

Macron’s backers sung “we have won” while waving French flags in front of the stage in the courtyard outside the Louvre museum.

French President Francois Hollande said he called Macron to congratulate him on his victory.

Hollande says it shows that the overwhelming majority of voters rallied behind the European Union and openness to the world.

It was Hollande who first brought Macron into the world of politics, naming the untested ex-banker as economy minister.

But Macron left the position to found his own political movement last year, and has distanced himself from his former mentor.

With nearly 20 percent of the votes counted, Macron had 60 percent of the vote to 40 percent for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, according to the Interior Ministry. The early results are primarily from provincial towns that lean more conservative than the cities, whose votes are counted later.

Minutes after the first results were released, opponent Marine Le Pen said she would call for a new political force as legislative elections loom in June.

Le Pen received 35 percent of the votes cast for a candidate, according to polling agency projections, compared with 65 percent for Macron.

She hinted that her party may rename itself from the National Front, which has been dogged by allegations of racism and anti-Semitism since it was founded by her father.

