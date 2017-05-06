2 Ejected, Killed In Crash On I-75

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Two people were killed when they were thrown from their vehicles in an overnight crash on I-75.
It happened early Saturday morning on the highway near the Sheridan Street exit.
Police are investigating what caused a white vehicle to strike a darker one, causing the driver in the white vehicle to be ejected.
A passenger in the darker vehicle was also ejected. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
Three other passengers, from both vehicles, were taken to Memorial Hospital Miramar in unknown condition.
Florida Highway Patrol is trying to determine if speed was a factor and is asking anyone who happened to witness the accident to call police.
