2 Ejected, Killed In Crash On I-75

May 6, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Florida Highway Patrol

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Two people were killed when they were thrown from their vehicles in an overnight crash on I-75.

crash1 2 Ejected, Killed In Crash On I 75

Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash on I-75 on May 6, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

It happened early Saturday morning on the highway near the Sheridan Street exit.

Police are investigating what caused a white vehicle to strike a darker one, causing the driver in the white vehicle to be ejected.

A passenger in the darker vehicle was also ejected. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other passengers, from both vehicles, were taken to Memorial Hospital Miramar in unknown condition.

Florida Highway Patrol is trying to determine if speed was a factor and is asking anyone who happened to witness the accident to call police.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch