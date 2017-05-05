UM’s Davon Reed Invited To NBA Combine

Follow CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook
University of Miami guard Davon Reed has been included in the exclusive list of just 70 players that have been invited to participate in the 2017 NBA Combine later this month.
The hoops combine, which will take place May 9-14 in Chicago and will be televised on ESPN’s family of networks and NBA TV, works similarly to its pro football counterpart – with official measurements, timed drills and teams meeting with players.
Reed can do himself a big favor with a strong performance during the pre-draft workout. He’s currently ranked No. 79 in the DraftExpress.com Top 100 NBA prospects and will have to find a way to carve out a niche in what many scouts are calling “one of the deepest drafts in years”.
A 6-foot-6 combo guard from Ewing, New Jersey, Reed played four years with the Hurricanes – totaling 1,343 points and finishing No. 5 in 3-point field goal percentage (39.5%) and No. 7 in 3-point field goals made (202).
The NBA is still favoring guards that can prove themselves to be “three and D” specialists – perimeter players that can space the floor with their three-point shooting while also being a good defender.
Reed, who started 99 of 131 games played with the Canes, averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks in 28.1 minutes this past season.