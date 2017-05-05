South Florida Split Over Future Of Healthcare

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After years of trying, the House of Representatives got a win in their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The bill has many encouraged that change is coming — and others scared of exactly what those changes will be.

“Bravo! They were doing something,” said Felicia Anderson from Cooper City, who welcomes the change.

She pays $800 a month for health insurance and has a $5,000 dollar deductible. Healthcare, as it is today, just isn’t working for her.

“The American people are hurting,” she continued. “I have friends, my own daughter, who are going without health insurance right now. So we’re not so affluent. We’re all hurting.”

Anderson has no idea what the final plan will look like but hopes it will bring costs down and give her more choices to pick and choose what she wants.

“I don’t need maternity anymore. I don’t need all those things, so why am I paying for them,” she wondered. “Why are the young people paying for everything? They’re healthy.”

Another expense could be devastating for widow Suzanne Boyd, worried about what will happen next. After her husband died, she was left without insurance right around the same time she was diagnosed with cancer.

“To have a disease and to be sick, and to have a family,” she thought, “you still need to have coverage. As an American, this something that I believe. We all should be covered.”

Under the Affordable Care Act, Boyd pays just over $100 a month for insurance. She can also afford to have coverage for her daughters who are in college. For her, the big concern is guaranteeing affordable coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

“I’m now healthy. I’m in remission, two years in remission. But any day now, you know, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

The next step for the healthcare bill is the U.S. Senate where Senators say they plan to take their time.

