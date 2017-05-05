WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Rolling Loud Festival, Frost Science Museum VIP Event To Tie Up Downtown Traffic

May 5, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Downtown Miami, Frost Museum, Gary Nelson, Rolling Loud Festival

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you plan to travel to Downtown Miami this weekend, be prepared to sit in traffic.

Thousands of fans are already at Bayfront Park Friday night for the Rolling Loud Festival, another major music event.

Featuring A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne, Future and Kendrick Lamar, among the many other artists, the three-day festival is completely sold out and is expected to draw about 40,000 fans per day from all over the country.

Gates opened Friday at 4 p.m. and will close at midnight. It’ll reopen at noon and go to midnight on Saturday. It runs from noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Miami police officers will be assigned throughout the area to assist with traffic control. There will be one northbound lane on Biscayne Boulevard closed between Chopin Plaza and NE 4th Street.

Another 4,000 people are expected to visit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science for a VIP gala before Monday’s grand opening.

The 25,000-square-foot facility is comprised of four buildings, combining a planetarium, an aquarium and science museum all on one campus, both inside and out.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was given a sneak peek. She noted many of the exhibits were still being worked on, while others were completed but under wraps as a surprise for guests opening day.

