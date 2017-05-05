WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Family Members, Friends Gather To Mourn Teen Murdered In Richmond Heights

May 5, 2017 10:57 PM By Carey Codd
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Just feet from the spot where 19-year-old Robert Engelton took his last breaths early Tuesday morning, those closest to him joined together Friday evening to grieve his passing.

They lit candles, released balloons, wrote messages on a cross and consoled one another.

Grace Warmington says she’s known Engelton for years. He grew up with her sons and was a fixture at her house.

“Robert was a very good kid,” Warmington said. “He did not deserve this. He was not a kid that went out looking for trouble.”

In fact, family members say Engelton just started a job, had a girlfriend and, despite some previous troubles, was on the right track. He was certainly loved — as evidenced by the dozens who showed up at Richmond Heights Park to offer their condolences.

“He was a comedian,” said Vera Mitchell, Engelton’s aunt. “He was good to everyone. I don’t understood why anybody or who would do this.”

“He was a loving person and he’s gone to a better place,” said his cousin, Darrell Collins.

Engelton’s family believes he may have been lured to the park by a call or text message early Tuesday morning. Police have not released a motive for the murder. But those who cared for this teen say they need answers and they hope someone in the community provides them.

“We need to find out who did this to him,” Warmington said. “For all of us.”

If you have any information on who killed Engelton, call Miami Dade Crimestoppers at 305 471 TIPS. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward.

