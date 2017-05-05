North Korea Claims US, South Korea Conspired To Kill Kim Jong Un

May 5, 2017 7:21 AM
Filed Under: Kim Jong Un, North Korea, South Korea

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – North Korea has accused the U.S. and South Korea of conspiring to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un.

On Friday, North Korea’s state run news agency said CIA and South Korea’s Intelligence Service (IS) plotted to kill him with a “biochemical substances” including a “nano poisonous substance,” according to CNN.

The U.S. and South Korea allegedly conspired with a “hideous terrorist group” to carry out the attack during recent major events including military parades.

North Korea has a history of releasing unfounded claims.

