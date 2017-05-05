WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Miami-Dade Superintendent Carvalho For Congress?

May 5, 2017 11:22 PM
Alberto Carvalho, Florida Politics, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is addressing speculation that’s he’s making a run for Congress.

He told CBS4 News he’s considered it only out of respect for those who’ve asked him, but he says his answer is still the same.

“Time after time, I come to the conclusion that God’s plan is for me to remain superintendent of this community that I love so much, to continue to educate kids and continue to be a strong voice for economic prosperity, education, health for kids and adults alike,” he said.

Carvalho traveled to Washington Thursday which fueled rumors he had eyes on the seat Ileana Ros-Lehtinen will leave open when she retires.

