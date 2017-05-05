In The Recruiting Huddle: Mikel Jones – Mater Academy

May 5, 2017 3:08 PM By Larry Blustein
Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

PLAYER: Mikel Anthony Jones
POSITION: LB
SCHOOL: Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 217

SCOUTING: Over the past year, since he started to make an impact at the high school level, Jones was a prospect that everyone started to follow. Before he ever played a down, many who had watched him perform in the past had already charted out his future. A big, quick, athletic and smart football player who had the ability to take over games over, Jones is a head-turner. As he now heads toward his junior season with the Lions, this versatile linebacker is indeed ready to take that next step in becoming an elite national recruit. This should be one of those seasons that will define his future.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6608491/mikel-anthony-jones

