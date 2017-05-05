WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

In The Recruiting Huddle: Austin Gray – Coconut Creek Monarch

May 5, 2017 3:02 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Austin Gray
POSITION: LB
SCHOOL: Coconut Creek Monarch
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 228

SCOUTING: Here is one of those football prospects that we spoke about in the past. Since spring has started, Gray is indeed someone who has been getting plenty of looks from colleges, who have been watching an appreciating how good he is. He has the size, speed and athleticism to go along with the fact he is a solid football player. Gray continues to emerge into one of the solid football players in South Florida. He has benefitted from the quality coaching as well as being able to get a lot of snaps. Keep your eye on this tremendous talent during his final season at the high school level. The offers are indeed coming in.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6059293/austin-gray

