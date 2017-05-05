Gase: Tannehill’s Got ‘Better Grasp’ Of Offense Compared To Last Year

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ryan Tannehill looks “normal” and “moves around fine,” said Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase as the team begins rookie minicamp.

The 29-year-old signal caller suffered his first injury as a professional athlete last year when he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. It ended his season with two games left and forced him to miss the Dolphins’ first playoff game since 2008.

Because the injury happened so late in the year, the initial fear was that it would cut into the 2017 season. Surprisingly, Tannehill didn’t need off-season surgery and his recovery has progressed better than expected.

“He just looks like he did last year,” said Gase. “The difference is he’s got a better grasp of the offense at this point compared to last year. He moves around fine. He’s got a good edge that I like to him right now. You can tell that he wasn’t real happy about getting hurt last year.”

When asked if Gase had any uncertainty about his quarterback, he simply replied with a “Nope.”

So does that mean the 6th year vet’s at 100 percent health?

“I don’t know all the percentages and stuff. All I know is he looks good to me,” Gase replied.

Tannehill’s rehabilitation program included adult stem cell treatment, which is likely the ultimate factor in allowing him to recover quicker. He was having his best season before the injury, including setting personal bests in completion percentage (67.1%) and QB rating (93.5).