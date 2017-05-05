Keeping An “Eye On Design” At The Fort Lauderdale Home Show

For over forty years, the Home Design and Remodeling Show has been connecting South Florida homeowners and industry professionals to an expansive selection of interior design and home improvement businesses. Find all that your home or office needs: furniture and décor; flooring; kitchen and bathroom renovation products; doors; home automation; pool construction services; patio furniture and much more.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show is always keeping an “eye on design” and strives to help South Florida homeowners find quality, value and exceptional service. Get inspired and start planning your next project this Memorial Day Weekend!

Here are some Exhibitor highlights:

Arkimodel

Arkimodel transforms ideas into “art-closets” providing for clients an integrated solution for interiors. They employ the latest technology in modular systems to achieve the most efficient use of space while providing the most vanguardist designs. With a minimalist approach, Arkimodel creates beautiful and modern closets, doors and entertainment units that are adaptable to any particular space and style. Because every space is unique, Arkimodel provide the option to customize and accessorize finishes in all of their designs. Custom and accessories options range from inside leather finishes, lightning effects, and a variety of storage compositions.

Modern Homes 2 Go

Modern Homes 2 Go provides an affordable yet stunning and unique selection of modern furniture for both the inside and outside. MH2G also prides itself on making the shopping experience convenient and for clients who need help with selection, plus offers interior design services. The design team offers turnkey solutions which challenge the paradigm that Interior Design is only for the rich and the famous. They believe that Interior Design should be affordable, creative and a reflection of your lifestyle.

DRVA Wood Co.

DRVA Wood Co. are makers of replenish-able, new, clean vintage wood for building, construction, remodeling and DIY. They take new lumber that doesn’t make the cut for building, distress, treat, and then finish it to look just like reclaimed wood without any of the lead paint, pesticides or other chemicals commonly found in vintage lumber. DRVA’s wood is milled in the US and finished in Delray Beach and they use only the safest materials and pride themselves on eco-friendly culture.

LBU Lighting

The first Light Bulbs Unlimited store in Florida opened in Fort Lauderdale in 1987 and immediately became a bright point on the South Florida landscape. Over the years, they have remained responsive to their customers’ needs and LBU’s showrooms house an eclectic collection of modern and contemporary lighting fixtures and fans, elegantly displayed on custom-built ceiling clouds and wall panels. They have retained a unique identity as the “light bulb” store that has installed library ladders for access to a prominent floor-to-ceiling wall of binned light bulbs.

Pool & Patio Depot

At Pool & Patio Depot, their mission is to offer a complete selection of quality products at the best price and with the most professional and complete customer service on the market. At the Fort Lauderdale Home Show, they will be mainly promoting an exclusive Jacuzzi hot tub boutique, showcasing the best hydrotherapy on the market. They wish to educate clients on the health benefits of owing a hot tub; stress relief, insomnia, pain relief and more. Hydrotherapy is an amazing therapy and it’s all natural. In addition, Pool & Patio Depot will have a design vignette showcasing some of our new 2017 patio furniture collection. Take advantage of special discounts, only valid during the Home Show.

The Home Design and Remodeling Show continues to successfully connect businesses to Miami and Fort Lauderdale consumers through an integrated and multimedia, marketing platform. The Shows present thousands of innovative products and services from leaders in the residential and commercial remodeling, and interior design industries.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show will take place at the Broward County Convention Center from May 26-29 2017, Memorial Day Weekend. For more information, visit us online.

Above content provided by The Home Design and Remodeling Show.