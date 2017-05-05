Fort Lauderdale Fire Department At Center Of Test Cheating Scandal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fire officials at the highest level within the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department are at the center of a test cheating investigation. The investigation began after a firefighter who took a promotional exam filed a complaint with the city charging that some candidates had an unfair advantage.
The fire union has confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into the fire chief and some deputy chiefs for allegedly giving answers to a promotional test given a year ago. The complaint, however, only came in the last few weeks.
A statement released by the Fort Lauderdale Professional Fire Fighters union states they “are aware of the allegations of misconduct currently being investigated by the City. The Firefighters Union does not condone inappropriate behavior by anyone, at any level, within the Fire Department. The allegations brought forward are serious in nature and if true, do not reflect the integrity and professionalism that each and every firefighter portrays daily. The allegations against members of the Department’s senior staff are serious in nature, however, they do not involve individuals represented by the professional firefighters. The Union truly hopes these allegations are thoroughly investigated and, if true, handled swiftly as to not affect the operations of the Fire Department or the safety of the community.”
The Office of Professional Standards is handling the investigation.
