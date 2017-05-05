WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Fort Lauderdale Fire Department At Center Of Test Cheating Scandal

May 5, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, Joan Murray

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fire officials at the highest level within the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department are at the center of a test cheating investigation. The investigation began after a firefighter who took a promotional exam filed a complaint with the city charging that some candidates had an unfair advantage.

The fire union has confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into the fire chief and some deputy chiefs for allegedly giving answers to a promotional test given a year ago. The complaint, however, only came in the last few weeks.

A statement released by the Fort Lauderdale Professional Fire Fighters union states they “are aware of the allegations of misconduct currently being investigated by the City. The Firefighters Union does not condone inappropriate behavior by anyone, at any level, within the Fire Department. The allegations brought forward are serious in nature and if true, do not reflect the integrity and professionalism that each and every firefighter portrays daily. The allegations against members of the Department’s senior staff are serious in nature, however, they do not involve individuals represented by the professional firefighters. The Union truly hopes these allegations are thoroughly investigated and, if true, handled swiftly as to not affect the operations of the Fire Department or the safety of the community.

The Office of Professional Standards is handling the investigation.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Mother's Day Is Right Around The Corner
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch