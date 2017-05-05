FMU To Award Travyon Martin Posthumous Degree

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — Five years after he was shot to death by a neighborhood watch volunteer in an Orlando suburb, Trayvon Martin will receive a posthumous college degree.
During their commencement ceremony on May 13th, Florida Memorial University will award Martin a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation. The teen’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will accept the degree on his behalf.
The university’s statement says it will honor the steps Martin, who was 17 when he died in 2012, took toward becoming a pilot.
Fulton graduated from the Miami Gardens university and, along with Tracy Martin, co-founded the Trayvon Martin Foundation.
George Zimmerman said he shot Martin in self-defense as the teen returned to his father’s home after a trip to a convenience store. A jury acquitted Zimmerman of second-degree murder in 2013.
