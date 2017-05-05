Druglord ‘El Chapo’ Will Be Tried In The US In April 2018

May 5, 2017 12:15 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A federal judge has sent an April 2018 trial date for Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman – known as ‘El Chapo.’

Guzman answered judge’s questions through an interpreter Friday. He spent half the hearing looking across the courtroom at his wife, who smiled and waved to him as she entered.

Defense lawyers complained that glass separated them from the defendant during their meetings, hindering communications. The judge said the matter will be investigated.

The defendant escaped from prison in Mexico twice. One escape involved a milelong tunnel connected to the shower in his cell.

Guzman was brought to the U.S. in January to face charges that he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation responsible for murders and kidnappings.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

