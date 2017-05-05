BMW Driver Caught On Cellphone Video Doing Dangerous Donuts On I-95

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) – If you think you’ve seen some wild driving on I-95, it’s nothing compared to the cellphone video a South Florida man captured on the highway.

It shows a driver in a BMW spinning out and doing donuts in the middle of the road.

The video comes from James Maley, who was riding with his mother, headed south on 95 in Delray Beach.

Maley said he and others on the highway at the time quickly became aware of a black BMW.

“Before I started filming, like, he already hit a couple cars,” said Maley.

Maley said the BMW continued to move erratically.

“I tried to get out of the car to get more footage, but my mom was screaming,” he said.

Maley said he was mostly concerned for his mother, but he said he was nervous when the Beemer turned and appeared to be headed into oncoming traffic.

“He had turned around, and he was facing us. We thought he was going to come straight at us,” Maley said.

Eventually, the BMW plowed into the median guard rail. Maley said that collision appeared intentional.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers arrested 37-year-old Daniel Eggan of Margate, charging him with reckless driving.

Medics transported Eggan to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“I don’t know what his intentions were, but, like, a lot of innocent people could’ve got hurt,” Maley said.