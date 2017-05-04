Zaha Hadid’s One Thousand Museum Tower Featured In Documentary

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Miami’s high-profile One Thousand Museum tower, by the late Zaha Hadid, will be featured in a new documentary about making complex structures around the world.

Developers of Hadid’s first and final residential skyscraper in the Western Hemisphere announced the tower will appear in the documentary Impossible Builds.

It’s only one in five projects in the world featured in the flick. Others include the thinnest skyscraper in New York City and villa resorts in Dubai.

“We could not think of a better way to immortalize the forward-thinking project to a global audience across continents through this important documentary,” said Louis Birdman, one of the co-developers for One Thousand Museum.

The tower’s striking exoskeleton is just one of the unique features in the 62-story building. About 5,000 pieces of glass fiber reinforced by concrete that has been shipped from Dubai form the outer shell of the tower.

The building, located in downtown Miami, is past its halfway point in construction. It’s expected to be completed in 2018 and will soar 709 feet, forming part of Miami’s skyline.

Hadid, who died in Miami after having a heart attack last year, is known for her works around the world and was the first woman to win the Pritzker award – one of the highest awards in architecture. Her other known works include the Serpentine Sackler Gallery in London, the Riverside Museum at Glasgow’s Museum of Transport, and Guangzhou Opera House in China.

In 2010, Time magazine listed her among the 100 most influential people and Forbes magazine named her one of the most powerful women.

The documentary Impossible Builds is expected to air in 2018 on Discovery and PBS.