Trump Signs Executive Order On Mixing Religion & Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A new executive order will ease restrictions on churches and religious groups who want to endorse political candidates.
President Donald Trump signed the “Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty” order at the White House as he marked National Day of Prayer.
Under the Johnson Amendment nonprofits, such as churches and charities, are not allowed to directly or indirectly engage in a political campaign.
The executive order now gives the IRS discretion when it comes to enforcing that law.
The order will also provide regulatory relief from Obamacare requirements such as the requirement that organizations provide contraception care, according to CBS News. The Little Sisters of the Poor and Hobby Lobby cases were the most prominent instances of organizations fighting to be freed from the requirement to provide contraception, despite individual beliefs.
President Trump is scheduled to fly to New York later in the day. It will be his first time back in the city since taking office. While there he’ll meet privately with the Prime Minister of Australia and deliver remarks aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid.